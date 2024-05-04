Kriti Sanon: Crew actress hits THIS huge milestone with her films in 2024

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and pretty actresses of the Hindi Film industry. The actress began the year 2024 with a great note as first her film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a super success and now the recently released Crew is garnering some fantastic response from the audience.

The National Award winning actress just goes to show the versatility she has. The actress’s two films; Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew are currently running successfully in theatres. The gorgeous actress’s films are now changing the box office records as well as pulling audiences to the theatres.

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti plays the role of Sifra, who is a robot and Shahid Kapoor’s character falls in love with her. Her sense of humour and beauty has captured the imagination. Teh film has collected Rs 141 crores worldwide.

Crew which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti has been getting some surprisingly unbelievable responses. The three actresses are killing it at the box office. The film has so far collected Rs 76.15 Crs worldwide.

On the work front, Kriti will soon be seen in Do Patti with Kajol.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

