Kriti Sanon was on-board way before reading the script of Crew, read on

Indian audience has always craved for good chick flicks. It is a genre which is not explored in the mainstream Bollywood space. Crew has come as a breath of fresh air. The trailer and songs are getting a terrific response from the audience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 04:15
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: Indian audience has always craved for good chick flicks. It is a genre which is not explored in the mainstream Bollywood space. Crew has come as a breath of fresh air. The trailer and songs are getting a terrific response from the audience. 

Also read -”Kriti Sanon Didn’t Hear The Second Half Of The Script…” Says Writers Duo Of Crew, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra!

The glam look of the three leading ladies is also winning hearts. While it has set a perfect tone for the arrival of this commercial family entertainer, it has also piqued the excitement of the audience for its release on the big screens. As the film is just a week away from its release, the writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared an interesting insight about Kriti Sanon getting on board for the Crew.

Crew is the story of three air-hostesses who are sassy, daring and not afraid of venturing into the unknown. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also playing cameo roles in Crew. The movie promises to be a rocking entertainer. The story behind Kriti Sanon getting on board for the film is even more interesting. The writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra divulged in an interview, “Kriti couldn't just stop laughing when she heard the script, found it extremely funny. She liked it so much that she agreed to the role right away, without even hearing the whole story. Her genuine reaction proved just how hilarious the script really is.”

Also read - Woah! Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she steps out for a movie promotions, we really cannot take our eyes off her

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. It is set in the dynamic backdrop of the aviation industry. Set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024, this cinematic adventure from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is sure to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

The Crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Kapil Sharma Diljit Dosanjh Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 04:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
MUMBAI: After receiving praise for his roles in Tiger 3 and the OTT series Showtime, Emraan Hashmi, who is best known...
Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse...
Recent Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Pavail Gulati
Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’
Shoojit Sircar
Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming Abhishek Bahchan starrer, ‘my films are drawn from my own life’
Javed
Javed Akhtar gets emotional as he recalls nearly ‘dying of starvation’, ‘there must be crores of people who suffered the way I suffered’
Vikrant
Vikrant Massey candidly talks on parenthood impact and reveals wife Sheetal Thakur’s unique complaint
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals how shocked he was when Why Cheat India and The Body didn't work