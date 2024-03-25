Kriti Sanon was on-board way before reading the script of Crew, read on

MUMBAI: Indian audience has always craved for good chick flicks. It is a genre which is not explored in the mainstream Bollywood space. Crew has come as a breath of fresh air. The trailer and songs are getting a terrific response from the audience.

The glam look of the three leading ladies is also winning hearts. While it has set a perfect tone for the arrival of this commercial family entertainer, it has also piqued the excitement of the audience for its release on the big screens. As the film is just a week away from its release, the writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared an interesting insight about Kriti Sanon getting on board for the Crew.

Crew is the story of three air-hostesses who are sassy, daring and not afraid of venturing into the unknown. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also playing cameo roles in Crew. The movie promises to be a rocking entertainer. The story behind Kriti Sanon getting on board for the film is even more interesting. The writers Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra divulged in an interview, “Kriti couldn't just stop laughing when she heard the script, found it extremely funny. She liked it so much that she agreed to the role right away, without even hearing the whole story. Her genuine reaction proved just how hilarious the script really is.”

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. It is set in the dynamic backdrop of the aviation industry. Set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024, this cinematic adventure from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is sure to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound.

Credits - Bollywood Life

