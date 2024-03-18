Kriti Sanon's gesture for Dharmendra is winning hearts from the BTS of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

There is a video floating all over the internet where we can see Kriti Sanon is extending a sweet gesture for Dharmendra and winning the hearts of the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, recently the actress was seen in the movie Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya that also had Shahid Kapoor along with her, we have seen the actress playing a robot in the movie, the actress was immensely loved by the fans all over the nation as Sifra.

No doubt this character and the movie will be one of the most loved movies of the actress Kriti Sanon, and now do you remember the climax scene where the actress had to push the legendary actor Dharmendra while she is putting fire all around the entire wedding ground.

We have seen the actress pushing the actor Dharmendra but there is a BTS video that is floating all over the internet where we see actress is Slightly pushing the legendary actor Dharmendra and went back to him asking him whether he is okay.

Also read - Trolled! "That was very rude Kriti" netizens troll Kriti Sanon for this behavior, check out the video

Indeed this video of the actress Kriti Sanon from the BTS moment is getting viral over the internet and the how sweetly she is taking care of the legendary actor Dharmendra is winning the hearts of the fan all over the internet.

This video is one of the sweetest thing you will see today on internet, what are your views on this viral video and how did you like the actress and the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Woah! Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she steps out for a movie promotions, we really cannot take our eyes off her

Kriti Sanon KRITI SANON MOVIES Kriti Sanon fans Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Shahid Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Kriti Sanon's gesture for Dharmendra is winning hearts from the BTS of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Indar takes Sahiba to the doctor
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Woah! As Rakul Preet Singh completes 10 years in the industry, let's take a look at the actors she has worked with over the years while creating magic on-screen
MUMBAI: Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh has completed a decade in the Indian film industry and her journey as an...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba requests Angad to take her along
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Mukul Chadda REVEALS Fairy Folk stands apart from previous works, Not intended to convey a message
MUMBAI: Recently, actor Mukul Chadda and his wife Rasika Dugal starred together in the critically acclaimed movie Fairy...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Rakul
Woah! As Rakul Preet Singh completes 10 years in the industry, let's take a look at the actors she has worked with over the years while creating magic on-screen
Mukul Chadda
Mukul Chadda REVEALS Fairy Folk stands apart from previous works, Not intended to convey a message
Ananya
Ananya Panday gives this advice to bestie Suhana Khan as she gets trolled for her acting in debut film, The Archies
Sudip
Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma expresses discontent with blockbuster Animal: "Made Me Feel Things It Did Not Intend To"
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan reveals WHY he can’t act in front of his wife