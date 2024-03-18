Kriti Sanon's gesture for Dharmendra is winning hearts from the BTS of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, recently the actress was seen in the movie Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya that also had Shahid Kapoor along with her, we have seen the actress playing a robot in the movie, the actress was immensely loved by the fans all over the nation as Sifra.

No doubt this character and the movie will be one of the most loved movies of the actress Kriti Sanon, and now do you remember the climax scene where the actress had to push the legendary actor Dharmendra while she is putting fire all around the entire wedding ground.

We have seen the actress pushing the actor Dharmendra but there is a BTS video that is floating all over the internet where we see actress is Slightly pushing the legendary actor Dharmendra and went back to him asking him whether he is okay.

Indeed this video of the actress Kriti Sanon from the BTS moment is getting viral over the internet and the how sweetly she is taking care of the legendary actor Dharmendra is winning the hearts of the fan all over the internet.

This video is one of the sweetest thing you will see today on internet, what are your views on this viral video and how did you like the actress and the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, do let us know in the comment section below.

