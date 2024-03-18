Krrish : Not Priyanka Chopra but THIS actress was the original choice for the movie alongside Hrithik Roshan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 08:15
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, casting decisions can often be a game-changer, with the choice of a leading lady playing a crucial role in the success of a film. One such instance is the casting for the blockbuster superhero film Krrish, where Priyanka Chopra ultimately landed the role, but not before another actress was considered.

Amrita Rao, known for her roles in films like Main Hoon Na and Vivah, was initially approached for the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish. However, fate had a different plan. Despite a photoshoot with Hrithik, the chemistry between them was deemed lacking, primarily due to Amrita's youthful appearance compared to Hrithik.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita Rao shared, “Hrithik and I did a photoshoot and unfortunately, the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life.”

Despite missing out on Krrish, Amrita Rao holds a special place in the hearts of the Roshan family. She mentioned, “I must be really lucky because the Roshans (Rakesh, Hrithik and Suzanne) have loved all my films and I am the favorite of their family. It feels so good because the family is known for giving hits after hits! I may work with them in their next movie. And can you believe it, Rakesh Roshan is my fan?”

Krrish, directed by Rakesh Roshan, went on to become a blockbuster, receiving praise for its innovative storyline and impressive visual effects. The film also marked the beginning of a successful franchise, with Krrish 4 currently in the works.

While Amrita Rao has since stepped away from the limelight, focusing on her personal life and running her YouTube channel, Hrithik Roshan continues to be a powerhouse in Bollywood, with his next project, War 2, generating excitement among fans.

