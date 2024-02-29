Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to

MUMBAI: Indian actors over the time create a good buzz and fan base for themselves who look forward to their movies. There are other actors who were shot to fame for a small period of time and they disappeared. Talking about the same, there are a few actors who are missing from the industry.

Actors like Mamta Kulkarni, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor are less or not to be seen in movies. Let's us have a look at what they are up to.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni was indeed one of the most loved actresses. Till today, we see movies of the actress and love to see her all over again. She has been part of movies like Aashiq Awara (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Andolan (1995), Baazi (1996), China Gate (1998) and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller (2001). She quit the film industry after her appearance in the film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum. Mamta is now the defendant in many lawsuits.

Kumar Gaurav

How can we forget Kumar Gaurav! He was one of the popular names and faces of initial days. Gaurav has appeared in several films such as Love Story, Teri Kasam, Star, Naam and Kaante. The actor has set up his own construction business, reports BollywoodShaadis.com. Synonymous with quitting the cinema world, Kumar also decided to stay away from the limelight.

Sanjay Kapoor

Popular actor Sanjay Kapoor is less or not to be seen in movies. The actor has been loved for his characters in different series and movies, but we see less of him. Currently, we have seen him in different projects like Bloody Daddy and the recent film, Merry Christmas.

Sumeet Saigal

Sumeet Saigal is a former Indian Bollywood actor and producer who was active in the Bollywood film industry from 1987 to 1995, appearing in over 30 films. In 1995, he acted in his last films Saajan Ki Baahon Mein and Sauda and left the film industry. After 12 years out of the limelight, he directed the music video for a song featured in the film Red: The Dark Side in 2007. Currently, he has a production company named "Sumeet Arts", which dubs South Indian films into Hindi.

Sharad Kapoor

Remember the Josh actor Sharad Kapoor? He has done a handful of good movies and now, we see very less of the actor. He currently lives in Mumbai with his family. He is a successful businessman and owns two big restaurants. One is in Mumbai and the other is in Bangalore.

Chandrachur Singh

Actor Chandrachur Singh has been known for his different movies and characters till today. He was one of the most loved actors. After initial successes, his career went into a low, because of multiple dislocations of his shoulder joint, which he suffered while water skiing in Goa. Because of the pain on his shoulder, he couldn't work out or stay fit which caused him to gain weight and lose roles. His last few releases included Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa (2001), Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (2002) and the delayed release Sarhad Paar which was shot in 2002 and released in 2006. All three films flopped at the box office. The actor is currently enjoying his life as a single father and wants to give his son most of his time.

Also read - Exclusive! “I was not coming across characters I was looking forward to do”, Preeti Jhangiani on doing lesser movies

Priya Gill

Another actress in the list is actress Priya Gill. She is best known for her role in the films Sirf Tum and Josh. After giving few flops, the actress decided to part ways from films and has been away from the screen for the last 17 years. Priya Gill was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Piya Tose Naina Lage in 2006. Reports say that Priya Gill has now settled away from India in Denmark and is happily enjoying her married life.

Kim Sharma

Actress Kim Sharma is known for her movie Mohabbatein for which she won much praises and recognition. She also did movies like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), Khadgam (2002), Fida (2004), Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story (2005) and Godfather (2007). Kim Sharma is currently enjoying her days in the United States with her boyfriend Leander Paes.

Preeti Jhangiani

Actress Preeti Jhangiani till today for the movie Mohabbatein. She is known for her work in the Telugu films Thammudu (1999), Narasimha Naidu (2001) and the Hindi films Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), LOC: Kargil (2003) and Aan: Men at Work (2004). The actress runs her own company Swen Entertainment currently.

Well, these are the lost names of Industry which we miss surely in today’s time. What are your views on this do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! “This is a subject which needs to be told to the audience” - Preeti Jhangiani