Kunal Kemmu shares Soha Ali Khan's response to his directorial debut film Madgaon Express; Says ‘Woh bhigaake thappad nahi maarti’

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, opened to rave reviews and made Rs 1.50 crore on its first day. Excellent word of mouth helped it earn Rs 2.75 crore on the second day. Its box office total as of right now is Rs 9.65 crore. Kunal just posted on Instagram to thank everyone for the positive feedback his movie has been receiving.

“Thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film (sic),” he wrote.

Before the movie came out, Kunal spoke to the popular news portal about his wife, the actor Soha Ali Khan, and her reaction to the movie, which is about three friends who travel to Goa for the first time. Speaking on her reaction, Kunal told, “When she had seen a couple of rushes, her feedback was all positive. As much as I trust her and I know that she can be blunt with me, sometimes I feel that she can go easy on me so as to sound encouraging. Maybe she did that to understand whether I’m sure of my film or not.”

However, this time around, Soha’s words became a catalyst of sorts for him as it helped re-instil faith in his own film. “She knew that I was carrying a big burden and I was both excited and nervous about it. But I believe in myself too and so, I know that what she feels isn’t completely wrong. Madgaon Express was in the right space. I was proud and happy with what I had made,” said Kunal.

But can she be a harsh critic while reviewing his works and performances? “She chooses the right words and she voices her thoughts in the right way. Woh bhigaake thappad nahi maarti. She makes me sit down, calms me down and then lovingly tells me if and when I go wrong. That’s her way of slapping me (laughs),” shared the Lootcase and Malang actor.

After collaborating on Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Kunal and Soha last appeared on screen together in Raj & DK's 2009 crime comedy 99. After that, though, they appeared in each other's films in cameo roles in Mr. Joe B Carvalho and Go Goa Gone. In truth, Kunal had declared in 2020 that they will be co-producing a film about the renowned attorney Ram Jethmalani. It was never made, though, for unclear reasons.

He said, “I don’t know. I’ve learnt one thing from life and that is, I shouldn’t plan too much when it comes to the future. I believe in what I’m going to do today and tomorrow and if I’ve a broader understanding that I’ll live for another two or three years, then I think of which direction I want to go to.”

He also revealed “We’ve been a unit for a really long time for a very long time. We’re very compatible. We’ve navigated a lot of stuff in the best ways possible.”

Credit- News 18