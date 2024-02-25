Kunal Khemu: Really! Recalls intimidating encounter with Sharmila Tagore

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Khemu, known for his roles in films like Golmaal and Kalank, opened up about a nerve-wracking encounter with his now mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, and brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking on a podcast, Kunal reminisced about his initial meeting with Soha Ali Khan's family. He recalled feeling intimidated by Sharmila Tagore, who initially didn't make eye contact with him. Kunal shared, “Her questions weren’t directed at me. She asked, ‘So, what do you do?’ looking at a magazine."

Despite the initial nervousness, Kunal mentioned that his relationship with Sharmila Tagore improved over time. He also fondly remembered his first encounter with Saif Ali Khan, noting that Saif complimented his biceps, which eased the tension.

Kunal and Soha tied the knot in 2009 after dating for a few years. They first met on the set of their film, 99, and got engaged in Paris. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi, in 2017.

Kunal also praised Saif for his amiable nature and shared that their conversations rarely revolve around films. He described Saif as someone who is genuinely interested in others' interests and hobbies.

