First Look Out! Kunal Kemmu’s debut directorial Madgaon Express' first look is out

MUMBAI: Last year, we got to watch some really amazing movies that got us all excited. Due to which, the year ended on a high note. This year kickstarted with some fantastic announcements, teasers and trailers. Surely it is all very promising and the audience is now excited and curious as to what these movies have in store for them. The audience is enjoying a smooth flow of content and is getting to watch some really good stories and performances.

Also read - Kunal Khemu to play a middle-class miser in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. The audience always surely loves more movies to watch and to serve this craving, here comes another potentially big entertainment.

We know Kunal Kemmu as one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi movie industry. Be it Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise, the actor has never failed to make us laugh. Earlier, there was a buzz around that Kunal Kemmu is shooting his first movie as a director.

Well, now the buzz is turning into reality as the first look of the movie is out now. That’s right! The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The first look is here, check it out:

The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

The first look itself shows the insane comedy that Kunal Kemmu is known for and with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu coming together and that too for a project such as this, we must say, the audience is not just looking forward to it but also wishes that March comes soon.

Also read - First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.