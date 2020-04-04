Kunal Khemu’s swag-filled dance during the lockdown will leave you feeling happy!

MUMBAI: Ever since his debut movie Kalyug as a lead actor, Kunal Khemu has been seen doing challenging roles. The actor is known for his raw acting skills and authentic performances.

Apart from Kalyug, his noteworthy projects include Go Goa Gone, the Golmaal series, and Traffic Signal. He delivered brilliant performances and was appreciated and loved by all.

As a child artist, he featured in films such as Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and Zakhm.

During the present lockdown, the entire nation is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. Kunal was seen doing something different.

Have a look.

The actor is happily dancing to the tunes of the song Wakhra. His Bhangra dance makes us also want to break into a jig.

Not only is Kunal keeping us entertained, he is also telling us to be safe, happy, and positive at home!

On the work note, he was last seen in movie Malang and will next be seen in Go Goa Gone 2, which is slated for a 2021 release.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.