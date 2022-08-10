Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya return from Cannes; the star kid does Namaste to the paps, netizens feel she is copying Riteish Deshmukh kids

Last night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were clicked at the Mumbai airport, and the latter did Namaste to the paparazzi. Well now, netizens are comparing Aaradhya to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's kids as they also do Namaste whenever they see paparazzi.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

MUMBAI: A few people on social media have problem with everything that celebs and their kids do, and they just wait to troll them. So, after making a brief appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in Mumbai.

Last night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were clicked at the Mumbai airport, and the latter did Namaste to the paparazzi. Well now, netizens are comparing Aaradhya to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s kids as they also do Namaste whenever they see paparazzi.

A netizen commented, “Ritesh Deshmukh ke bacchon se sikha hai media walon ki respect karna pahle to nahin karte the.” Another netizen wrote, “Copy karte hain Ritesh Deshmukh ke bacchon ki.” One more netizen commented, “Ritesh Deshmukh jenliya ke baccho ki copy kar rahe hai or kuch nahi.” Check out the comments below... 

Well, netizens have also marked that this time Aishwarya was not holding Aaradhya’s hands at the airport. A netizen wrote, “Wahhh!!!ye miracle kaise ho gaya aaj beti ka haat bina pakde chal rahi h par jo bhi ho acchi h Ash ko abhi apni stylish ki haat pakad k chalna chahiye.” Check out the comments below... 

Aishwarya recently in an interview spoke about taking Aaradhya to Cannes every year. She stated, “It’s really about just being together and it’s familiar to her. She knows everybody here, it’s like reuniting with friends and coming back to Cannes; it’s an experience familiar to her. She is a lot like me in that sense. We are people’s people, so it begins with that.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

