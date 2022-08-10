Must Read! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her Cannes looks

Every year, we wait for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and her gorgeous avatars surely grab our attention. However, the actress sometimes gets trolled for her looks at Cannes.
05/20/2023
Must Read! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her Cannes looks

MUMBAI:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the Indian film industry. Every year, we wait for her to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and her gorgeous avatars surely grab our attention.

However, the actress sometimes gets trolled for her looks at Cannes. So, here are the Cannes looks of Aishwarya because of which she was trolled...

The silver hood outfit

Let’s start from this year itself. For her first red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a silver hood outfit and well, she failed to impress people with her look. People started saying a lot of things about her outfit like she is looking like a gift wrap, foil paper and a lot more.

The Purple lipstick

How can we forget the purple lipstick? In 2016, Aishwarya for one of her red carpet appearances opted to use a purple lipstick, and was trolled a lot for it.

The black gown with flowers

In 2022, Aishwarya for one of her red carpet appearances wore a black gown with flowers on it. However, some netizens trolled her and even shared pictures of her compared to a cake.

The green outfit 

While Aishwarya wonderfully carries Indian outfits, her 2003 Cannes look had failed to impress. The actress had opted for a green saree with a multi-coloured embroidered blouse and didn’t look Cannes worthy.

The long skirt and embroidered tube top

In 2003, one more look of the actress had failed to impress the fashion police. The actress had opted for an indo-western outfit and wore a long skirt and an embroidered tube top. The look failed to impress the fashion police.

