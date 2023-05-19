WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Aaradhya accompanies her at the film festival every year. Recently, during an interview, Aishwarya opened up about what Aaradhya’s take away from the experience of being at the Cannes.
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years and her looks at the red carpet have always been the talk of the town. Her daughter Aaradhya also accompanies her at the film festival every year.

Recently, during an interview, when Aishwarya was asked about what Aaradhya’s take away from the experience of being at the Cannes is, the Ponniyin Selvan actress said, “Isn’t this a question she should be asked? (Laughs) At some point in time in her life I guess she will and that’s when we will know really what she takes away from it. It’s really about just being together and it’s familiar to her. She knows everybody here, it’s like reuniting with friends and coming back to Cannes; it’s an experience familiar to her. She is a lot like me in that sense. We are people’s people, so it begins with that.”

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Trolled! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's shimmery green dress gets a mixed response; netizens say, "What the hell Ash"

“She loves the place, she loves the vibe, and though we haven’t discussed it, she gets the fact that this is really a film festival, it’s really about the world of cinema. It’s wonderful to see in our kids that there is that respect, there is that recognition of this amazing world of cinema and I am sure it’s all getting soaked in,” she added.

Aishwarya always takes Aaradhya with her wherever she goes, and their airport spotting always grabs everyone’s attention.

Also Read: Shocking! "Coping Aishwarya Rai doesn't always work" netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

