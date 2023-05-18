Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her this gesture, check out the comments
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been grabbing the attention and winning the heart with her beautiful acting over the time, she is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema.

She has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her acting but also with her looks and now they are looking forward to the look of the actress from the Cannes festival 2023, having said that much before her Cannes appearance this latest video of the actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is grabbing the attention of the fans where the actress was seen at the airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, but this one gesture of the actress is not doing well with the fans.

As we can see in the video actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tries to put the hand of a fan away and goes to hold her daughter, this gesture of the actress has not gone down well with the fans and they saying that this is not at all an appropriate way to behave with a fan, it is because of the fans you are a big star now.

Well these are some of the unhealthy comments from this side of the netizens for actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, what are your views on this video and on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Shocking! "Coping Aishwarya Rai doesn't always work" netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

