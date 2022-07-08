Kya Baat Hai! Akshay Kumar achieves another milestone; netizens call him ‘responsible citizen’

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and loved actors in B-town. Having worked in a number of successful films, he enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has achieved yet another milestone. He has earned the title of "highest taxpayer".

The superstar who has always been fastidious about paying his taxes was reportedly honoured recently by the Income Tax department as the country's "highest taxpayer". Yes, you read that right.

Talking about the same, Akshay Kumar told ANI: "Ji mujhe kaha to yehi gaya hai (about being the highest taxpayer). I am really honoured. It feels great that the Income Tax department recognises the whole thing and gives credit to people. Also, it's good that when you earn, you give it back to the country. It's one of the best feelings.”

Reports further stated that in 2015 and 2019, the actor was on the Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in the world, ranking 52nd with earnings of USD 48.5 million (Rs 386 crore approx). Apart from films, a major source of his income also comes from brand endorsements.

Post reports surfaced that Akshay Kumar was felicitated by the Income Tax department, his fans hailed the actor as a "responsible citizen." "According to haters, some journalists, fans of other actors he is not a Global superstar, he is Canadian and many more things but still he is paying highest income tax than rest of the industry from last 5 years. My superstar," a Twitter user wrote.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled to release on August 11.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA



