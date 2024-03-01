Kya Baat Hai! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur look like a happy couple at a recent New Year bash; actor Aashiqui 2 co-star Shaad Randhawa shares unseen picture of the rumored love birds

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:17
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Recently B-town celebrated New Year in style and so did rumored couple Ananya and Aditya. The latter’s Aashiqui 2 co-star Shaad Randhawa shared an unseen picture of the New year bash where the duo are also seen. While Aditya looked handsome in an all black attire, Ananya looked super chic in a plaid skirt and matching jacket.

Check out their picture here;

Although the couple have not spoken about dating or being together, On Koffee With Karan season 7, Ananya had spoken about finding Aditya attractive. He had said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot” 

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and later in Vikram Aditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Liger The Night Manager Kalank Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan LUDO Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

