Kya Baat Hai! Check out the list of celebrity couples who fast together during the auspicious day of Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a very religious festival in our country where the wife keeps a fast for a husband for their long life but in the last few years even Husbands have begun to keep fast for their wife. Here we bring you the list of actors who keep fast together on Karva Chauth.
KARWA CHAUTH

MUMBAI :Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival that features a wife's sacrifice for their husband's long life and well-being. On this day Indian Hindu wives observe fast for their husbands so that they will keep them away from evil eyes.

It's very grandly celebrated in our country and it's one of the few occasions where the wife would dress up like a bride.

But in the entertainment business especially the new-age Bollywood husbands believe in equality in marriage by breaking the stereotype of this festival by observing fast for their wives.

In the earlier days only the wives used to do it but in the last few years even the husbands would fast along with the wife especially to show equality in the marriage.

Here we bring you the list of actors who fast together on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

Check out the list below :

1 Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya are seen as a power couple in the television industry. In an interview, Abhishek had revealed in an interview that he observes fast for his wife every year on Karwa Chauth, it’s been 16 years since he follows  the rituals and the couple do fast for each other which is setting new examples.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved and celebrated couples.  The ace cricketer also observes fast on Karwa Chauth every year and makes his wife feel special. The couple do fast for each other which is setting new examples.

3. Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the cute couples of the entertainment business.  The couple got married in the year 2011 and eleven years later Tahira was diagnosed with cancer and hence she couldn’t fast for a husband and that’s when Ayushmann fasted for her and prayed for good health. The couple do fast for each other which is setting new examples.

4. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj are one of the known couples of television.  Raj in one of his interviews has said that he does fast along with Shilpa he also fasts so that he can also pray for the long life of his wife.

5. Amitabh Bachan and Jaya Bachchan

One of the most iconic couples of the Hindi film industry is Amitabh Bachan and Jaya Bachchan. Their marriage and love story is something every fan and actor would want to have. Amitabh Bachchan had also revealed that he also fasts for his wife Jaya for all these years of marriage so that she is not left alone and also prays for his long life.

6. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most loved real life couples of the industry and Vicky also revealed on social media how he also fasts for his wife Katrina Kaif and doesn’t allow her to do the rituals alone.

Well, it’s lovely to see this change as these celebrities are setting a new example for the upcoming generation.

