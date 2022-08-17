Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: These days Bollywood industry is going through a very tough time as none of the movies has been working at the Box office.

Every movie that is releasing on Friday is going down the drain and within a few days, the movie is out of the cinema halls, whereas the south movies have been doing extremely well as are ruling the Indian film industry.

Since the pandemic scare has come down the first movie that was released in theatres was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which did good business at the Box – office and post that number of movies were released but didn’t do well at the box office.

It was only in the month of March when Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres and did magical box office collections where the movie earned Rs. 200 + cross and become one the biggest hit in Bollywood.

After that also many movies were released but failed at the box office and the industry saw a huge loss.

The two actors that were coming back after a break of four years were Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and the fans were excited to see them back on the big screen.

But unfortunately, both their movies Shamsheera and Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t work at the box office and were declared one of the biggest flops in the industry.

If we speak about Shamsheera didn’t work at all at the box office and the fans were disappointed with the makers and director of the movie for making such a horrible movie and bringing down the calibre of Ranbir Kapoor.

(ALSO READ - Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number)

The audience felt that the movie had nothing to serve, it lacked a story, and execution and the only thing they appreciated was Ranbir’s performance.

On the other hand, when it came to Laal Singh Chaddha the fans felt that the actor goofed up completely when he showed how to support terrorism and give a terrorist a life and make him the CEO of the company.

They had disapproved of the movie and boycotted it hence the impact has been bad where the movie didn’t collect any money and bombed at the box office.

Well, there lays the common factor between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor as the two came back after a long break of four years and both their films didn’t do well at the Box office.

Though now fans have full hope with Brahmāstra as they feel this could be the comeback movie of Ranbir Kapoor.

Seems, like it’s a bad time for Bollywood as none of the movies has been working and there is a huge loss in the industry.

What do you have to say about Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number)