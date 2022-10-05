Kya Baat Hai! Check out who is Ira Khan’s would be mother – in – law; details inside

MUMBAI: Ira Khan daughter of Aamir Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans all across the social media with her birthday celebration pictures. The Diva always grabs the attention of the fans with her amazing looks and her outfits on social media.

Recently we have seen Ira Khan celebrating her birthday with her family and close friends at the poolside, the pictures of which are grabbing the attention of the fans.

On one side the fans are loving these beautiful pictures of birthday celebration of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan whereas on the other hand there are few people who are trolling in the actress for her outfit.

Over the time we have also seen some beautiful pictures of Ira Khan with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare which define nothing but couple goals, having said that today let us look at the would be mother-in-law of Ira Khan, Pritam Shikhare.

Pritam Shikhare who is the mother of Nupur Shikhare, the boyfriend of Ira Khan just loves dance and this can be seen from her social media handle. We have come across some amazing dance videos of Pritam Shikhare which definitely defines her love and passion towards the art of dance.

What are your views on these videos of Pritam Shikhare, the would-be mother-in-law Ira, do let us know in the comments section below.

