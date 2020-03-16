Kya baat hai! Chiranjeevi reveals he wanted his family to be like the Kapoors; HERE’S WHY

Chiranjeevi has carved a path for himself in the world of films. The actor has revealed that he has always been fascinated by the popularity of the Kapoor family in Bollywood.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 12:38
movie_image: 
Chiranjeevi

MUMBAI: With his hard work, Chiranjeevi has carved a path for himself in the world of films. He is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Acharya.

The actor, in a promotional interview, has revealed that he has always been fascinated by the popularity of the Kapoor family in Bollywood. He has expressed his desire for his family to be known as the Kapoors of the south.

ALSO READ: As my father hugged me, I burst into tears: Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi revealed that he shared his desire to see his family to be known as the Kapoors of the south during a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan. He told News 18 in an interview, “There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I`m so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema.”

The actor had also narrated an incident where he once felt insulted and humiliated. He said he was invited to the award ceremony (In 1989) where his movie Rudraveena was being honoured with the prestigious Nargis Dutt award. On the eve of the award ceremony, he attended a high tea party where he walked past a wall that portrayed the history of Indian cinema. He said that he felt insulted as the wall had very little mention of south Indian actors.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Acharya. The film releases in cinemas on Friday. It has been directed by Koratala Siva and also co-stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mother Love! South Superstar Chiranjeevi pens down a heartfelt message for his mother on her birthday

CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Chiranjeevi Telugu film Acharya South Cinema The Kapoor family Koratala Siva Ram Charan Pooja Hegde SOUTH INDIAN ACTORS South Indian Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 12:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: Aww! Rishi and Lakshmi to romance in the honeymoon suite
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media
MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world,...
Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video