Kya baat hai! Chiranjeevi reveals he wanted his family to be like the Kapoors; HERE’S WHY

MUMBAI: With his hard work, Chiranjeevi has carved a path for himself in the world of films. He is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Acharya.

The actor, in a promotional interview, has revealed that he has always been fascinated by the popularity of the Kapoor family in Bollywood. He has expressed his desire for his family to be known as the Kapoors of the south.

Chiranjeevi revealed that he shared his desire to see his family to be known as the Kapoors of the south during a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan. He told News 18 in an interview, “There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I`m so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema.”

The actor had also narrated an incident where he once felt insulted and humiliated. He said he was invited to the award ceremony (In 1989) where his movie Rudraveena was being honoured with the prestigious Nargis Dutt award. On the eve of the award ceremony, he attended a high tea party where he walked past a wall that portrayed the history of Indian cinema. He said that he felt insulted as the wall had very little mention of south Indian actors.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Acharya. The film releases in cinemas on Friday. It has been directed by Koratala Siva and also co-stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

