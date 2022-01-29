Mother Love! South Superstar Chiranjeevi pens down a heartfelt message for his mother on her birthday

MUMBAI: Chiranjeevi, who is in quarantine due to COVID-19, has wished his mother Anjana Devi on her birthday with a sweet note and beautiful pic. The actor seems to be missing his mother as he mentioned that because of being in quarantine, he is not able to take blessings from her.

Sharing the pic, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Mom! Happy Birthday. As I'm in quarantine and can't take your blessing directly, I'm expressing my wishes here. I pray to God that your blessings be upon me not only for this life but also for the next. Greetings, from your Shankar Babu."

We can't help but notice the frame behind, which looks almost the same as the pic. Chiranjeevi and his mother can be seen posing the same as the pic. Every year, the entire mega family including Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, and others get together to celebrate their mother's birthday. However, this year as Chiranjeevi is under home isolation, it is yet to be seen if the celebrations will take place or not.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya, co-starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Acharya, which was scheduled to release 4 February 2022, has got postponed and now is set to hit the theatres on April 1, clashing the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Credit: Pinkvilla