Kya Baat Hai! Esha Deol spotted for the first time after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol spotted for the first time after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani

Now, Esha was recently spotted for the very first time since her divorce announcement from ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. The Dhoom actress was spotted at the airport in a white tee and blue denims with a matching white hat.
Esha Deol

MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their divorce recently after 12 years of being together. The news shocked many while many others already saw it coming. The couple sent out an official statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Now, Esha was recently spotted for the very first time since her divorce announcement from ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. The Dhoom actress was spotted at the airport in a white tee and blue denims with a matching white hat. When a papparazzo asked about her well-being, she simply said, “Main theek hoon “

Take a look at the video here;

A source close to the Deol’s said, “The media hounds must stop trying to sniff out a scoop, as there is none. Everyone is at peace. There is no stress in the family. Journalists should stop trying to get Hemaji to talk. She is certainly not commenting on her daughter’s decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha’s life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she always has been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions.”

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and have two daughters. 

