Kya Baat Hai! Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Seema Pahwa praises Alia Bhatt “she is extremely hardworking, very sincere, respects her elders”

MUMBAI : As Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for the release of his upcoming OTT series Heeramandi, let us turn back time on one of his masterpieces Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will soon clock 2 years and actress Seema Pahwa spoke about the director never raising his voice and also about lead actress Alia Bhatt.

Seema said, “Alia was a surprise for me. I thought she is a new girl, very successful. You never know how arrogant she could be, how she works. But she is extremely hardworking, very sincere, respects her elders, senior actors. She does it very well. I was very comfortable with her.”

Seema played the role of brothel owner Sheela mausi and was initially apprehensive about working with Sanjay Leela Bhasali for the very first time. She was also not sure about how the audiences would perceive her about doing a negative character for the very first time.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn. The film released on 25th February 2022.

