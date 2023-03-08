Kya Baat Hai! THIS Indian actor is a superstar in China, and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, or Rajnikanth

Dev Raturi

MUMBAI: While showbiz is a very unpredictable place to be in, some touch the stars in a short span of time while some fail to even get a good start. Whatever the case maybe, it is a desirable and tempting place where fame, money and stardom soon follow. Today we will talk about an Indian  actor who went to China by chance and ended up becoming one of the biggest superstars of Chinese cinema. Any guesses who we are talking about?

Also Read-WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, "No SRK No Don"

The actor we are referring to is Dev Raturi from a tiny village in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district. Dev landed in China with the help of a friend in 2005 after the latter bought plane tickets for him. So far he has worked in 20 Chinese films and web series since 2015 and has worked with well known Chinese stars like Liu Tao, Wu Gang, Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting, and Qiao Zhenyu, among many others.

Dev once told a news portal, “It was Bruce Lee who inspired me”. Dev came to Mumbai in 1998 to become an actor after running away from his uncle’s home in New Delhi. However Dev slowly realized getting a break in Bollywood was very tough. He said, “For months, I was just sitting behind the crowds … clapping and running. I didn't even get a chance to face the camera.”

Also Read-Bruce Lee biopic set: Ang Lee to direct, filmmaker's son to play martial arts icon

After returning to Delhi, Dev worked as a waiter for a while saying, “I never stopped thinking about Bruce Lee and China, even when I was wiping tables and washing dishes as a waiter.” In 2005, Dev finally landed in China with the help of a friend who bought his plane tickets and there he worked at a restaurant for 7 years before opening his own hotel in 2013. Dev owns 8 restaurants in China.

Dev almost thought that he would never become an actor but his luck changed when a film director visited his restaurant. He said, “A Chinese filmmaker visited my restaurant. He was looking for a location to shoot and an actor for a low-budget online movie. I readily offered to act.”

What are your thoughts on Dev Raturi’s journey? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

