WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan starrers Don and Don 2, both the movies had done well at the box office. The fans of the superstar were waiting for Don 3 and many times the makers had hinted that they are working on it. A few days ago, even Ritesh Sidhwani stated that Farhan Akhtar is working on the script of the film.

Well, Ritesh’s statement had given hopes to all the Shah Rukh Khan’s fans that maybe soon the superstar will officially announce Don 3. However, here’s a report that has made all the SRK fans very upset.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to make an exit from the franchise and he won’t be a part of Don 3. The report also states that an actor from the current generation will be roped in for Don 3. While some actors are very upset with the report, some feel that SRK has made a good decision.

A fan tweeted, “No #SRK No Don.” Another fan wrote, “no freakin way. tell me this is not true @iamsrk.” One more netizen tweeted, “Hurt but appreciate the decision of @iamsrk (if it's true) Hope we will get way better than Don 3.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, this is just a report, but now, we wait for an official announcement about it from the makers or SRK himself.

Talking about other movies of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will be seen in Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release in September this year, and the latter hits the big screens on Christmas 2023.

