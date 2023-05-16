WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit from the Don franchise and he won’t be seen in Don 3. While some actors are very upset with the report, some feel that SRK has made a good decision.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
make an exit from Don 3

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan starrers Don and Don 2, both the movies had done well at the box office. The fans of the superstar were waiting for Don 3 and many times the makers had hinted that they are working on it. A few days ago, even Ritesh Sidhwani stated that Farhan Akhtar is working on the script of the film.

Well, Ritesh’s statement had given hopes to all the Shah Rukh Khan’s fans that maybe soon the superstar will officially announce Don 3. However, here’s a report that has made all the SRK fans very upset.

Also Read:SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to make an exit from the franchise and he won’t be a part of Don 3. The report also states that an actor from the current generation will be roped in for Don 3. While some actors are very upset with the report, some feel that SRK has made a good decision.  

A fan tweeted, “No #SRK No Don.” Another fan wrote, “no freakin way. tell me this is not true @iamsrk.” One more netizen tweeted, “Hurt but appreciate the decision of @iamsrk (if it's true) Hope we will get way better than Don 3.” Check out the tweets below...

Well, this is just a report, but now, we wait for an official announcement about it from the makers or SRK himself.

Talking about other movies of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will be seen in Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release in September this year, and the latter hits the big screens on Christmas 2023.

Also Read:  Whoa! From Luxurious Rolls Royce to sleek BMWs, check out the spectacular car collection of Shah Rukh Khan


For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Shah Rukh Khan Don 3 Don Don 2 Farhan Akhtar Ritesh Sidhwani Priyanka Chopra JAWAN Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
An injured Eijaz Khan limps in the opening scene of 'City of Dreams 3'
MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan, who is gearing up for the third season of the streaming show 'City of Dreams', revealed that...
Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 8' winner and actor Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in London, reportedly shooting for a new...
A Mother's Vengeance: Tavleen returns to take revenge on Mandeep in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI: Deep-rooted emotions and misunderstood circumstances can fracture even the closest of families, leaving behind...
Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady
MUMBAI : The Kerala Story is in no mood to stop at the box office. After its first day, the film has not yet come in...
Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family
MUMBAI: Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise.The...
Exclusive! Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Nirav Soni to be seen in Mission Laila
MUMBAI :With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of ott shows...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady
Nirav Soni
Exclusive! Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Nirav Soni to be seen in Mission Laila
Hrithik Roshan
Really! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to live-in together? Actor purchases a luxurious house to move-in with his girlfriend
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra shares unseen picture from Parineeti-Raghav engagement
Gauri Khan
SRK jokes that Gauri Khan is busy designing the world except his room
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding