Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut owns these luxury things worth crores

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Today, let us take a look at some of the expensive things owned by her.
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress has been part of many successful films. Her acting chops and good looks have made many a fan of hers.

She was last seen in Thalaivii and is all set for her next release Dhaakad.

There is no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and has a net worth of $13 million, which is approximately Rs 98 crores. The actress is charging around Rs 26 crores for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Her other source of income includes brand endorsements, for which she charges around Rs 1.5 crores per day per endorsement.

Today, let us take a look at some of the expensive things owned by her.

Cottage-style bungalow in Manali: The actress owns a beautiful hillside cottage-style bungalow in Manali. According to reports, it's an 8 bedroom bungalow spread across 7,600 sq ft. It also has a conservatory, gymnasium, a yoga room, and a fireplace to fight the cold Himachali nights. Her Manali home cost her around Rs 30 crores.



 
Apartment in Mumbai: She also has a multi-storey apartment in the suburbs of Pali Hill. It is a 5 bedroom flat spread across 3,075 sq ft. It reportedly cost her around Rs 20 crores.

Her office: The ‘Queen’ actress recently launched her production house, Manikarnika Films. She has set up her office for her production house at Pali Hills, Mumbai. The studio is designed by Shabnam Gupta and reportedly cost her around Rs 48 crores.


Luxury cars: She owns a fleet of luxury cars including the BMW 7 Series worth Rs 1.35 crore and the Mercedes Benz GLE SUV worth Rs 75 lakhs, among others.

The actress believes that money saved is money earned.

