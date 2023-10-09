Kya Baat Hai! Madhuri Dixit recalls her experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in Subhash Ghai’s Khalnayak as it re-releases in theaters

The audience couldn't get enough of the sizzling chemistry of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Khalnayak

MUMBAI :  Khalnayak was one of the most successful and entertaining films when it was released in 1993. The audience couldn't get enough of the sizzling chemistry of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Her pairing with Jackie Shroff was loved as well. The film recently completed 30 years and is re-released in theaters today. 

Also Read-Subhash Ghai ventures into television with daily soap 'Jaanaki'

Expressing her excitement Madhuri said, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of ‘Khalnayak’ on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to ‘Khalnayak’ and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres.”

As the cult classic film clocks 30 years, Sanjay Dutt shared on social media, “"I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.”

Recently The entire Khalnayak team gathered to cut the cake and greet the paparazzi however Madhuri was missing from the event.

Also Read-Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-ZeeNews

Saajan Sanjay Dutt Subhash Ghai Khalnayak Madhuri Dixit Salman Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Kunal and Vandana at loggerheads, former gives her a warning
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
What! Dia Mirza left her home at the age of 5; Earned Rs 5000 as a Marketing Executive before her debut in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Many continue to consider Dia Mirza as one of the most attractive Bollywood actresses. Diya Mirza is not only...
What! Sanjay Dutt left embarrassed by Subhash Ghai talking about him and rumored ex-girlfriend Madhuri Dixit
MUMBAI :  Khalnayak was one of the most successful and entertaining films when it was released in 1993. The audience...
Exclusive! Aamir Ali breaks his silence on whether he would do the reality show “Bigg Boss” and shares his views on the relationships that take place in the show
MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like...
Exclusive! Nitin Vakharia roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Mihika goes against Ranbir and Prachi after the truth revealed
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
Recent Stories
Dia
What! Dia Mirza left her home at the age of 5; Earned Rs 5000 as a Marketing Executive before her debut in Bollywood
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dia
What! Dia Mirza left her home at the age of 5; Earned Rs 5000 as a Marketing Executive before her debut in Bollywood
subhash Ghai
What! Sanjay Dutt left embarrassed by Subhash Ghai talking about him and rumored ex-girlfriend Madhuri Dixit
Ameesha Patel
Really! When Ameesha Patel called Sanjay Dutt her “family” and Salman Khan her “Naughty best friend”
Sunny
What! When Sunny Deol addressed rumors of his love life and what effect it had on his wife Pooja
R Madhavan
Must Read! R Madhavan reacts to being appointed the President of FTII
Anil Sharma
Really! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma breaks silence on why he never worked with Shah Rukh Khan