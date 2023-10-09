Kya Baat Hai! Madhuri Dixit recalls her experience of working with Sanjay Dutt in Subhash Ghai’s Khalnayak as it re-releases in theaters

MUMBAI : Khalnayak was one of the most successful and entertaining films when it was released in 1993. The audience couldn't get enough of the sizzling chemistry of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Her pairing with Jackie Shroff was loved as well. The film recently completed 30 years and is re-released in theaters today.

Expressing her excitement Madhuri said, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of ‘Khalnayak’ on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to ‘Khalnayak’ and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres.”

As the cult classic film clocks 30 years, Sanjay Dutt shared on social media, “"I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.”

Recently The entire Khalnayak team gathered to cut the cake and greet the paparazzi however Madhuri was missing from the event.

