Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them

MUMBAI : Before technology and woke movements happened, Bollywood and the old era was a different place. A place with unfiltered thoughts and ignorant comments. Rather ignorant yet arrogant comments.

Now, we came across a video where Sanjay Dutt was ignorant yet arrogant enough to flaunt his misogynistic thoughts, and his co-interviewee Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hesitatingly agreed to his thoughts. The Shabd actors, in 1993, sat down for a shared interview.

The two actors came together for a photo shoot for a magazine cover and then did an interview for the same. In their interview, the two stars discussed the pros and cons of the Hindi Film Industry and agreed that it is a male-dominated industry with double standards. While Dutt flaunted his statements, Aishwarya hesitatingly agreed to his statements adding some logic to his thoughts.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sanjay Dutt said that Bollywood is totally male-dominated. The masses look for the hero of a movie, which only proves the point of heroes lasting longer than heroines. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed with his point of view and the fact that the world is male-dominated, despite women coming more into the forefront. Double standards do exist, she adds.

Commenting on the double standards of the film industry, the KGF actor accepted that he is a man with double standards and at least he is honest about it, while others aren't. He is more protective about his woman than she should be about him. He can take his shirt off, but she cannot wear a bikini. That's what he believes in, he adds. Hearing his views, the Guru actress was asked if she agreed with Dutt’s statements.

Aishwarya Rai hesitatingly agreed and said very honestly that being an old-fashioned girl herself, it's not as though she'd be seen in a bikini or wear one either. It’s also that in this country, one is viewed differently. The less you wear, the less they think of you as a decent person. It’s different if wearing less is something one is used to. But, many do it for the sole purpose of attention. It’s a publicity-seeking gimmick with most girls in the glamour industry.

However, Sanjay Dutt’s next statement startled the interviewer as well. He further said that one should love oneself for others to respect them as well. If you don’t do that, accept the consequences. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a jiffy, agreed with the statement, saying that one should respect themselves.

However, the two actors immediately covered up their statements when they were asked if they meant that women who expose do not love and respect themselves. Aishwarya presented her thoughts with a well-constructed opinion and diplomatically said that she is not standing in judgement here. But, do it only if it’s called for. But if it’s being done with a purpose in mind, with the intention of exposing or showing, it’s bad. It’s not the right thing to do.

Well, not judging the thoughts and opinions, but full points to the honesty of these stars for speaking their minds in an era when they could express what they felt without thinking twice.

