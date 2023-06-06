Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan

Nysa was seen attending Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in London with friends. Kajol’s daughter looked stunning in a sequin skirt, a beige crop top and a pink hat.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 11:38
movie_image: 
Beyonce’s concert

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of her public appearances. The star kid is spotted by paparazzi quite often, and recently, she grabbed attention for being spotted with a rumored special someone.

Also Read- Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

Nysa was seen attending Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in London with friends. Kajol’s daughter looked stunning in a sequin skirt, a beige crop top and a pink hat. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was her rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who was also seen with her in the pics shared by her friends.

Also seen were singer Kanika Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani. Nysa too shared the pictures, take a look;

Nysa is just 19 years old, and while there’s no confirmation about her making her Hindi Film debut, people feel that she is ready for her acting debut. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow her parents and become an actress or not.

Would you like to see Nysa in a Hindi movie? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye

 

Nysa Devgn Ajay Devgn Kajol Orhan Awatramani Orri Vedant Mahajan Beyonce Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Bholaa Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 11:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
MUMBAI :In February this year, Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage...
WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past few years. Earlier, due to the pandemic, the...
Pandya Store: New Challenge! Arushi becomes a new challenge as she marks her dhamakedar entry
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has...
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability
MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a very good weekend. The film in three days...
Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Seerat Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Recent Stories
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
Here’s what netizens have to say
WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say
now needs to be stable further
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability
Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan once took a dig at Vidya Balan
What! Kareena Kapoor Khan once took a dig at Vidya Balan, said “fat is not sexy”
Laxman Utekar
Wow! First Mimi and now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - filmmaker Laxman Utekar knows the pulse of Indian audience