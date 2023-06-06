Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of her public appearances. The star kid is spotted by paparazzi quite often, and recently, she grabbed attention for being spotted with a rumored special someone.

Nysa was seen attending Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in London with friends. Kajol’s daughter looked stunning in a sequin skirt, a beige crop top and a pink hat. But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was her rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who was also seen with her in the pics shared by her friends.

Also seen were singer Kanika Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani. Nysa too shared the pictures, take a look;

Nysa is just 19 years old, and while there’s no confirmation about her making her Hindi Film debut, people feel that she is ready for her acting debut. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow her parents and become an actress or not.

