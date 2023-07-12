Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra spills the beans on what makes her marriage with Raghav Chadha successful

The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Parineeti has now opened up about her marriage to Raghav. She said, “I will tell you the secret to a successful marriage. I am an actor. He is a politician. He doesn’t know anything about Bollywood and I don’t know anything about politics. That’s why our marriage is going very well.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Credit-Filmfare

