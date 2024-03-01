Kya Baat Hai! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan dating? The latest video seems to hint at it

It is a known fact that Raveena shares a great bond with Salman Khan and his family and recently was also seen At Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding along with daughter Rasha.
Rasha Thadani

MUMBAI: It is not uncommon or surprising for star kids to date these days; take for example the rumored couples Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari, Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda and many more. Now the latest love birds on the block are reportedly Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan.

It is a known fact that Raveena shares a great bond with Salman Khan and his family and recently was also seen At Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan’s wedding along with daughter Rasha. So is it possible that Rasha and Arhaan could be dating?

Check out the video below which has grabbed a lot of attention. 

Rasha and Arhaan were seen leaving together in one car. 

Arhaan was recently spotted at his dad Arbaaz’s wedding. He was also present when the latter proposed to Sshura Khan. Arhaan has also been cordial and seen on several occasions with his mom Malaika Arora and her BF Arjun Kapoor.

