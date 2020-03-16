Kya Baat Hai! Sagarika Ghatge is up to something amazing; FIND OUT

Sagarika Ghatge has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. The actress often treats fans with her delightful pictures.
MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. She played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. Her performance in the sports film garnered appreciation from all corners. 

The actress often treats fans with her delightful pictures. While sometimes she can be seen flaunting her fashionable side, sometimes her posts are all about regular updates from her life. Her new Instagram picture is something you can’t miss as it has already left her fans in awe of her. 

In the new picture on her social media handle, she can be seen donning black pants, a printed sleeveless top, sports shoes, and a cap. She can be seen lying on the ground, enjoying the moment. It seems the simplicity of the picture has captured social media users’ attention. A netizen declared it is a “Splendid pic” while another commented, “Ura looking so also cute how”. One more user stated that her husband is lucky to have her in his life. “Zak is heavenly blessed to have u by his side ”read the comment.

Check out the post below. 

On the work front, in addition to Chak De! India, Sagarika was also seen in the National Award-winning film Irada. Her other film projects include Rush, Fox, and Miley Naa Miley Hum to name a few. Sagarika made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Boss – Baap of Special Services. The actress showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors TV’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was seen in season 6 of the famous reality show.   

On the personal front, Sagarika is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan. The two became man and wife in the year 2017. 

