Kya Baat Hai! Sonakshi Sinha’s rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal wishes her on her birthday; writes, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s rumored relationship has been in the news for the past many months. Today, it is Sonakshi’s 36th birthday, and Zaheer took to Instagram to wish her.
MUMBAI : Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s rumored relationship has been in the news for the past many months. The couple have not yet officially spoken up about their relationship, but their social media posts have been hinting that they are in a relationship.

Today, it is Sonakshi’s 36th birthday, and Zaheer took to Instagram to wish her. He shared a few pictures with Sonakshi and wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna Neways…. You can always lean on me You are the best Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life Always be HAPPY I love you #Perfect.”

 

 


 

 

Well, the caption written by Zaheer is a bit confusing. While he has written in the start ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna’, he has ended the caption with ‘I love you’.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer have not yet officially spoken about their rumoured relationship, but their fans surely feel that they look good together. A netizen commented, “Saht m bhut achi lag rahe ho dno.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Please ndo jldi hi couple ban jao so cute you both are my fav....” Check out the comments below...
 
Talking about Sonakshi’s projects, the actress was last seen in the OTT series Dahaad which premiered on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. She will be seen in movies like Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actress also has the OTT series Heeramandi lined up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

