Kya baat Hai! Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife is a talker and he is an ‘unbeatable listener’

MUMBAI: Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tiger 3 and enjoying the best time in her life professionally. Meanwhile, on a personal front, Katrina is also doing very well as she is married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. The duo are the cutest couple in town and surely give out couple goals.

In a recent interview, Vicky revealed, “I was a good listener before but now I’ve become an unbeatable listener. I can listen to so much because she loves to talk and I love to hear her talk.” He further added, “When you have a companion, when you have your life partner with you, you can’t make decisions as to what you want, it’s always about what we want. This thought has seeped in over two years that more than the individuality…. Of course, the individuality is there but more than that when you are thinking about something, it’s always about what’s better for us, rather than what’s better for me.’

Vicky also spilled the beans on a habit of his that Katrina helped get rid of. He said, “The biggest complaint that Katrina has always had is that sometimes I’m too stubborn. That needed a little bit of moderation.”

On the work front, KAtrina will next be seen in Merry Christmas while Vicky is currently seen in Sam Bahadur.

