Kya baat Hai! Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife is a talker and he is an ‘unbeatable listener’

Meanwhile, on a personal front, Katrina is also doing very well as she is married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. The duo are the cutest couple in town and surely give out couple goals.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tiger 3 and enjoying the best time in her life professionally. Meanwhile, on a personal front, Katrina is also doing very well as she is married to the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. The duo are the cutest couple in town and surely give out couple goals. 

Also Read- https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/shocking-katrina-kaif-gets-trolled-her-latest-pictures-her-new-york-vacation-you

In a recent interview, Vicky revealed, “I was a good listener before but now I’ve become an unbeatable listener. I can listen to so much because she loves to talk and I love to hear her talk.” He further added, “When you have a companion, when you have your life partner with you, you can’t make decisions as to what you want, it’s always about what we want. This thought has seeped in over two years that more than the individuality…. Of course, the individuality is there but more than that when you are thinking about something, it’s always about what’s better for us, rather than what’s better for me.’

Vicky also spilled the beans on a habit of his that Katrina helped get rid of. He said, “The biggest complaint that Katrina has always had is that sometimes I’m too stubborn. That needed a little bit of moderation.”

On the work front, KAtrina will next be seen in Merry Christmas while Vicky is currently seen in Sam Bahadur.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability

Credit-IndianExpress

    

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Uri: The Surgical Strike Zero Phone Bhooth Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dhoom3 Movie News Raazi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Shocking! Paras Chhabra reveals how his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri influenced his mother during his Bigg Boss 13 days; Says ‘She played very well…’
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra talked extensively about the show in a recent podcast interview, sharing...
Kya baat Hai! Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife is a talker and he is an ‘unbeatable listener’
MUMBAI: Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tiger 3 and enjoying the best time in...
Wow! Divya Agarwal opens up on her public breakups and reveals her fantasy of marriage; Says ‘I want to…’
MUMBAI : A well-known figure in the television industry is Divya Agarwal. The diva became well-known after competing in...
OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most gifted actors is Ranbir Kapoor. With his acting prowess, attractive appearance, good...
Must read! Meet Vinati Makijany, who is creating a buzz on social media and has a connection with cult classic, Sholay
MUMBAI: Who does not remember Sholay released in 1975? When this film was released, it broke many box office records...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Kya baat Hai! Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife is a talker and he is an ‘unbeatable listener’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'
Vinati
Must read! Meet Vinati Makijany, who is creating a buzz on social media and has a connection with cult classic, Sholay
Salman
What! Salman Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs. 90 lakhs, guess the film
rahul
Woah! This 90s actor regrets rejecting Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan, marking a turning point of his career
Vishal
OMG! Vishal Jethwa reveals he fumbled during his dialogue delivery with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, read more
Karan
Must read! Karan Johar talks about Shah Rukh Khan playing a father at the age of 31 and shares his opinions on young actors of today