Kya Baat Hai! When Aamir Khan compared himself to Shah Rukh Khan, “Yeh hota hai star ka ghar’. Mera aisa nahi hai…”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are the two undisputed stars of the film industry. Each one has struggled to make a mark in the industry through their hard work and dedication. The duo has a massive fan following who are ready to do anything for them. In a throwback interview, Aamir Khan showed why there is no comparison between him and the Jawan actor.

Heaping praises for SRK, Aamir said, “I don’t see myself as a star. But I do see Shah Rukh as a big star and everything else about him… He’s so charming, he’s so handsome and so well-dressed. He adds, “I wore a three-quarter pant and a T-shirt during Diwali. Those pants are so old that even the straps are coming off now.” 

Aamir added, “I’ve been to Shah Rukh’s house when it was new. He took me to his wardrobe. His wardrobe is as big as my entire house. And the clothes are kept in such an organised manner, categorised to the tee. Suits, shoes, socks everything kept so well. I was like, ‘Wow! Yeh hota hai star ka ghar’. Mera aisa nahi hai, mera sab confusion hai.”

For the unversed, Aamir and SRK were always pitted against each other however the latter seems to have a bigger fan following. Their cold war came to the fore when Aamir wrote in his blog, “Shah Rukh mere pair chaat raha hai”. He later cleared the air that teh caretaker of his Punchgani home was a SRK fan and had named his dog Shah Rukh.

