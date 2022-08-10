Exclusive! Has Aamir Khan signed his next film? Here’s what the actor has to say

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha which was a flop at the box office. The movie, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, was an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan’s movies mostly do well, the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha surprised one and all.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir has not yet signed a new film. Recently, the actor attended the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 and when he was asked about his next movie, Aamir said, “We should talk about Carry on Jatta only today, but as you all are curious let me answer you all quickly. I haven’t decided on any film yet. I want to spend time with my family and I am happy about it.”

“When I will be emotionally ready for a film that time I will surely do it. I want to spend some time with my family,” he added.

Also Read: What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’

Aamir at the trailer launch also revealed that if he gets a good script in a different language he will do it. He said that he would love to do a Punjabi film. The actor also told the makers of Carry on Jatta 3 that he loves doing comedy and he is good at it.

While Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do well at the box office, fans of Aamir are looking forward to his next film. But, let’s wait and watch which will be his next movie.

Also Read: Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

