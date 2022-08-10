Exclusive! Has Aamir Khan signed his next film? Here’s what the actor has to say

Recently, Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 and he revealed whether he has signed a new film or not. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:37
movie_image: 
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha which was a flop at the box office. The movie, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, was an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan’s movies mostly do well, the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha surprised one and all.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir has not yet signed a new film. Recently, the actor attended the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 3 and when he was asked about his next movie, Aamir said, “We should talk about Carry on Jatta only today, but as you all are curious let me answer you all quickly. I haven’t decided on any film yet. I want to spend time with my family and I am happy about it.”

“When I will be emotionally ready for a film that time I will surely do it. I want to spend some time with my family,” he added.

Also Read: What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’

Aamir at the trailer launch also revealed that if he gets a good script in a different language he will do it. He said that he would love to do a Punjabi film. The actor also told the makers of Carry on Jatta 3 that he loves doing comedy and he is good at it.

While Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do well at the box office, fans of Aamir are looking forward to his next film. But, let’s wait and watch which will be his next movie.

Also Read: Interesting! Aamir Khan planning a sequel to Ghajini? Here’s what netizens have to say about Ghajini 2

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Carry on Jatta 3 Gippy Grewal Sonam Bajwa Thugs of Hindostan Secret Superstar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 19:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Shark Tank India: Wow! Namita reveals some secrets about Aman Gupta's Boat office as she does a surprise visit
MUMBAI:Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.In the last season, the...
Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has been in the industry for five decades and has given unforgettable power-...
Exclusive! Raktanchal season 2 actor Vivek Upadhyay to be seen in the OTT show Rafuchakkar
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Movies, OTT and television...
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI:  Actress Nimrat Kaur is no doubt one of the most loved actress we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has...
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is one of the most loved shows in the initial days.Season one stared Sheezan...
Recent Stories
Nimrit Kaur
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nimrit Kaur
Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur on being the part of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, here is what the actress has to say
Romantic! Here’s a look at some of the sweetest celebrity proposals
Romantic! Here’s a look at some of the sweetest celebrity proposals
remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
Paresh Rawal
Whoa! Here’s all you need to know about Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat who has been Miss India, and a leading 90’s actress; Read about their filmy love story