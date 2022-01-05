Kya Baat Hai! When these Bollywood exes teamed up for films

MUMBAI: Bollywood has come up with so many love stories that impressed the viewers. In addition to the story, it is the chemistry between the couple that makes a film great.

Time and again some actors amazed fans with their sizzling chemistry in films. Talking about the same, in fact, many former couples teamed up for films. They bravely worked with their exes in movies and gave audiences some great stories. Take a look below.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone won audience’s hearts with their sizzling chemistry in the film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The couple dated for two years and parted ways. They came back to work together with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, followed by Tamasha after some time.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor: Fans were heartbroken when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor parted ways. The two shared great on and off-screen chemistry. From Fida to Jab We Met, they looked amazing together. It was years later when they worked on the same film Udta Punjab.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma: Ranveer and Anushka were featured together in Band Baaja Baaraat, followed by Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a short period of time, but they never acknowledged the relationship. Years later, they were seen playing each other's love interest in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif started dating during Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani in 2009. However, things didn't work out well for them, and they broke up after dating for six years. They were later seen on screens in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos.

