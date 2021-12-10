Kya Baat Hai! Zareen Khan gets papped with rumoured boyfriend Shivashish Mishra post a dinner date

MUMBAI : Zareen Khan is no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. We have seen some amazing characters of hers getting all the love from fans. No doubt they always looks forward ti the latest pictures and posts of the actress.

Zareen was recently spotted in the city with her rumoured boyfriend Shivashish Mishra as they stepped out for a dinner date. The duo was captured by the media where she was looking beautiful in white. Shivashish was also looking handsome.

ALSO READ – (Anushka confirms 'KatVic' will be her new neighbours)

Over time, we have seen some amazing pictures of this beautiful couple giving us some major couple and vacation goals.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Shivashish Mishra is an Indore-based entrepreneur who rose to fame after participated in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 12. Shivashish joined as a commoner.

Zareen Khan was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which released on Disney+ Hotstar.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Happiness! Vicky Kaushal’s dad breaks silence on his son’s wedding)