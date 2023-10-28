Kya Baat Hai!Twinkle Khanna gets an ‘exceptional distinction’ in her university, has a special message for Karan Johar, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna has won hearts not just with her performances in films but also with her funny books. She has a massive fan following and her witty posts win the hearts of millions. The multi talented actress always has something up her sleeve and her fans wait eagerly for her funny responses. Twinkle recently completed her Master’s degree in fiction writing at Goldsmiths, University of London and shared an amazing update with her fans.

Twinkle announced that her final dissertation at the university, has earned her a spot on the long-list for the eminent Pat Kavanagh Prize. While a proud Twinkle was beaming with joy, she also in her signature style took a funny jibe at her filmmaker pal Karan Johar for the wrong casting in his film Student Of The Year. Taking to her social media page, Twinkle wrote, “A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn’t hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in Student of the Year.”

Abhishek Kapoor commented on Twinkle’s post, “Aww.. looking great Tina.. and congratulations”, Farah Khan Ali wrote, “That’s amazing Tina.. So so well deserved.”

Twinkle has been part of films like Mela, International Khiladi, Barsaat, etc. She quit acting to marry actor Akshay Kumar and turned a best selling author to books like Mrs Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are forgiving.

