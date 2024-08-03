Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive

Laapataa ladies

MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa ladies is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the movie has got a big Thumbs Up from the critics all over and I is getting love for the subject and high content factor in the movie. Even though not having very big names in the movie, the movie is getting loved by the strong positive word of mouth.

Kiran Rao shared it was very important for a movie like Laapataa Ladies to be backed in a solid way, there it was important that Aamir Khan backs the movie, because it Aamir Khan is speaking about a film the audience will listen because they have the trust in the actor from over the years. They know of someone like Aamir Khan is saying so something good will ge there in the movie. 

Also in today's time the director added where there are so many content all over platform it was important to draw attention of the viewers on this movie which would have been done only if the name Aamir Khan is attached to it. He has acted as the anchor to the movie. 

Indeed the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and they are loving not only the Content part but also the performances and the message for the society. Indeed it is the vision of the filmmaker Kiran Rao and backing of Aamir Khan the movie is doing great all over.

What are your views on this and how did you like the movie Laapataa ladies, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

