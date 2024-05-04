Larissa Bonesi is here to make your heart pound with her unmatched hot looks

MUMBAI: Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi has worked in Indian movies be it Hindi movies or South movies. The audience has kept a close eye on the actress who has worked in movies like Rocket Raja, Go Goa Gone, Thikka, Desi Boyz and Penthouse.

The actress has been making headlines lately because there have been rumors all over the internet that Larissa Bonesi and Aryan Khan are in a relationship. The rumors sparked last year when they were seen attending a concert of Martin Garrix.

Suzanne Khan had even posted a picture of Larissa and the fans got all excited. The actress has been in the industry for quite some time and has been impressing the audience with her acting skills and her smoldering hot looks.

Larissa truly has looks to die for and can steal your heart with just one look. The actress has been in the news lately but even before that she had a strong presence on the internet as her fan base is pretty strong. Over the time, the actress has shown some her amazing avatars and drove the fans crazy.

At times the actress the fans were left awestruck as the actress’ hotness was unrivaled. While the fans are still watching news for more information about her relationship with Aryan Khan, here we are with some extremely hot pictures that will make you go weak in the knees. Take a look at the pictures here:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress truly steals your heart and makes you lose your mind over unmatched hotness.

