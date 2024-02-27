Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s former producer Bunty Bains shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

MUMBAI: Nearly 2 years after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally shot dead in his home town Jawaharke village of Mansa, another horror story unfolds. Punjabi producer and lyricist Bunty Bains who was credited for managing the late Moose Wala’s career, narrowly escaped death when unknown gunmen opened fire in a restaurant in Mohali.

The assassination attempt took place when Bains was at a restaurant in the city’s sector 79. Luckily, Bains escaped unhurt and has now filed a police complaint. Shockingly, after the shooting attempt, Bains revealed that he got a threatening phone call asking for a ransom for Rs 1 crores.

The man on the other line also told mains that having failed to pay would result in his death. The call was allegedly made through a gangster named Lucky Patail who operates from Canada. Patail is said to have been involved with several criminal activities across Punjab.

An investigation has been started by the police in connection with the shooting.

