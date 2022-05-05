Latest Update! Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan taken into custody after Manju Warrier lodges a complaint

MUMBAI: Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been reportedly taken into custody after Manju Warrier lodged a complaint at Elamakkara Police station in Kochi, citing that he was trying to blackmail her and defame her via social media. According to the reports, the police arrested Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, from Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (May 5) morning. The filmmaker also appeared on Facebook live, recording the dramatic events that happened prior to the arrest.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who has delivered several critically acclaimed movies in Malayalam, has also worked with Manju Warrier for the film ‘Kayattam’. The filmmaker has been making several serious allegations on social media claiming that Manju Warrier’s life is in danger.

Earlier this week, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan put a post on his social media that read, “Very Serious: Actress’s life is in danger. It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in danger and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests. I posted the names of her managers Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair and the reasons why I believe she is in detention. But so far neither Manju Warrier nor anyone else concerned has responded. Manju Warrier's silence reinforces my suspicion. Yesterday I sent an email to @wcc_cinema wcc, organisation working for gender equality in Malayalam cinema. They, too, remain silent on the matter.”

