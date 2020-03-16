Latest Update! Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill join the cast of Salman Khan starrer THIS movie

Aladdin fame Siddharth Nigam bags the role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 10:42
movie_image: 
Latest Update! Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill join the cast of Salman Khan starrer THIS movie

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s upcoming project ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ had been surfacing news for quite some time. However, according to the latest development, two actors are Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam are roped in for the film.

A source close to the unit was quoted saying, “Salman, Farhad and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing and after extensive search has zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav to play the three brothers." Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill was also roped into the project to play a key role. The movie is gearing up for a year-end and release.

Also Read: Interesting Trivia! Meet the special person in the lives of Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam

The prolonged ensemble of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav and Siddharth Nigam. More names are being added to the cast and an announcement with the title will be made this week by the makers,” the source added.

While the Punjabi Singer and actor Jassie Gill has already made his Bollywood debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Panga, it’s Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

Also Read: Interesting Trivia! Meet the special person in the lives of Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam

Siddharth Nigam has been a popular TV personality and made his Bollywood debut in Dhoom 3 where he played the younger version of Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe and Antim-The Final Truth. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Credit: News 18

Bollywood movies Siddharth Nigam Jassie Gill Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Aladdin Dhoom 3 Hero Gayab Mode On TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 10:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Oh No! Pakhi comes to reveal the truth, gets blackmailed by a video
MUMBAI : Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot...
Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Iqbal and...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Drama! Maa Lakshmi leaves the Toshniwal house forever
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Nima Denzongpa: What! Virat comes with mechanic, Nima goes missing
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Concerned! Senior Wagle takes a firm decision to cure his idleness
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Kumkum Bhagya: Awww! Ranbir learns about Prachi’s pregnancy, gets worried about her?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Check out the inside pictures from Suhana Khan's birthday celebration
Latest Video