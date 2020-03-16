Latest Update! Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill join the cast of Salman Khan starrer THIS movie

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s upcoming project ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ had been surfacing news for quite some time. However, according to the latest development, two actors are Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam are roped in for the film.

A source close to the unit was quoted saying, “Salman, Farhad and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing and after extensive search has zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav to play the three brothers." Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill was also roped into the project to play a key role. The movie is gearing up for a year-end and release.

The prolonged ensemble of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav and Siddharth Nigam. More names are being added to the cast and an announcement with the title will be made this week by the makers,” the source added.

While the Punjabi Singer and actor Jassie Gill has already made his Bollywood debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Panga, it’s Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

Siddharth Nigam has been a popular TV personality and made his Bollywood debut in Dhoom 3 where he played the younger version of Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe and Antim-The Final Truth. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Credit: News 18