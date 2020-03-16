Latest Update! Is there going to be a sequel to Karan Johar’s Liger? Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the speculations

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are currently on the promotional spree of their upcoming big release Liger produced by Karan Johar co-starring Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson on the cameo

MUMBAI: South sensation Vijay Deverakonda is eagerly waiting for his big Bollywood debut Liger opposite Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday produced by Karan Johar to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. After a very successful trailer launch in two different cities, with big personalities like Prabhas and Ranveer Singh launching it, the makers have been constantly making an effort to keep the much-awaited film buzzing. Meanwhile the Kushi actor spilled beans on the sequel of Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he was working with Pushpa director Sukumar to which the actor said, "Sukumar sir has to finish Pushpa 2 and post that, we will work on our project". Vijay was also asked if there could be a sequel to Liger. Vijay said that it is on the cards but it will take some time.

The mixed-martial arts action film is one of the most awaited films and will be released in multiple languages across India.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana co-starring Pooja Hegde. While Ananya Panday will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger.

Latest Video