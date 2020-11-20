Legendary dancer Prabhu Deva embarks upon marital life once again with a physiotherapist from Mumbai

MUMBAI: Choreographer-director-actor Prabhu Deva is making the headlines for his newly settled marital status.

Earlier, speculations of Prabhu Deva being in love with someone special and is soon to tie-the-knot were doing the rounds.

However, the latest report suggests that Prabhu Deva has already exchanged his wedding vows with a physiotherapist from Mumbai.

Sources confirm, "No, those reports are false. Prabhu Deva married a physiotherapist and she is not his niece. At present, they are in Chennai.".

Reportedly, Prabhu Deva had met this physiotherapist sometime back when he was consulting her for his back pain's treatment.

Instantly hitting-off, the duo got hitched in the month of September at Prabhu Deva's residence.

Earlier, Prabhu Deva was married to Ramlatha aka Latha. They got married in the year 1995 and had three children. However, his eldest son passed away in 2008 due to cancer.

Reportedly, Prabhu Deva was then in an illicit relationship with actress Nayanthara, owing to which his then-wife had even dragged him to the court. Soon, Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva legally parted ways.

On the work front, Prabhu Deva has his directorial venture Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others lined up for release. He also has a few South films as lead actor in his kitty.

Credit: SpotboyE