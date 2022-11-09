Lesser-Known Facts! From Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebs and their phobias will leave surprised

MUMBAI: Like every one of us, even Bollywood celebs are scared of something or the other. From Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, and more Bollywood celebs, phobias will leave you surprised.


Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's host Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he is scared of snakes. He even narrated an incident from his film that left him scared.

image.png

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif reportedly revealed that she is scared of tomatoes and had said that she had once ted a commercial to endorse a tomato ketchup brand.


Arjun Kapoor once revealed in an interview that he is scared of ceiling fans and does not have them in his house.


Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone had once reportedly revealed that she is scared of snakes and suffers from Ophidiophobia.

image.png

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly scared of spiders and cockroaches.

image.png

Sonam Kapoor is reportedly scared of elevators in malls and airports.

image.png

Aamir Khan's weird phobia is that he suffers from the fear of death.

Latest Video