Lesser-Known Facts! Tusshar Kapoor credited Akshay Kumar for standing rock solid in spite of huge crisis producing ‘Laxmi’

MUMBAI: The film was released on Diwali 2020 but he revealed in the book that he secured the rights way back in 2013. Laxmii is a remake of super-hit Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011), and Tusshar decided to buy its remake rights as he was confident that it’ll work with the Hindi speaking audiences.

The film starred Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leading role along with Sharad Kelkar, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manu Rishi, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It was backed by Fox Star Studios. Interestingly, Tusshar Kapoor revealed in the book that before Fox Star Studios came on board, he was in talks with another corporate giant for a tie-up for Laxmii.

Tusshar doesn’t name this company but revealed that in early 2019, he was toying with the idea of signing a deal with them as it would "promise more financial security in the release of the film and with a greater share of the pie for the future." Tusshar admitted that he was quite overwhelmed and stressed as it was his first production and was looking forward to seeing how it would all pan out. He was handling this commitment while simultaneously also taking care of his son, Lakshhya.

Unfortunately, in March the same year, Tusshar mentioned that this lucrative deal with the corporate giant failed to materialize. On the positive side, superstar Akshay Kumar was already on board and Tusshar mentioned that he stood like a rock with him. To quote the actor, "Despite this crisis and the confusion about how we’d landed ourselves in a mess after everything was going in the right direction, the superstar (Akshay Kumar) was still excited about our film and spoke about his plans for the music, locations and everything else."

