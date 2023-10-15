Lively! Aamir Khan's playful confession about Salman Khan’s desire to tie him to stop getting married for the third time; Says ‘Bilkul Sahi Kaha Usne, Mera Kuch Bharosa Nahi Hai’

The actor was questioned about his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan's marriage many years ago while promoting one of his movies. At the time, Salman Khan's marriage was the talk of the town.
Aamir

MUMBAI: The Lagaan actor sat down for a casual conversation with the media on one of those evenings. The media attempted to test their mettle by bringing up Salman Khan's marriage during a conversation. Fortunately, Aamir was in the mood to amuse.

The actor was feeling playful, stated, “Aap logon ne mujhe poocha ki Salman ki shaadi kaise hogi? To maine kaha aise to kar nahi raha hai, haath pair baandh ke hi karna padega. To abhi aap bata rahe ho ki usne kaha ki wo haath paanv mere baandhega taaki main teesri shadi nahi karun. Bilkul sahi kaha usne. Bilkul sahi kaha. Agar mere haath paanv naa baandhe jaayein to kuch bharosa nahi hai. (You guys asked me how can we get Salman Khan married. So I told you that he wouldn’t do it on his own. We need to force him. But you are telling me that he said that he needs to tie me down forcibly so that I do not get married for the third time. Well, actually, he is right. If I am not kept a check upon, I am not someone to be trusted.)”

Aamir was planned in the same manner that the Kick actor wanted to ensure the Ghajini star did not get married again after graciously and somewhat humbly acknowledging his weakness. Jokingly, Aamir said, “Salman mujhe haath paanv baandh ke teesri shaadi se rokenge, usse hum sab khush honge. Koi isse humko aitraaz nahi hai lekin humlog jo hai unko haath paanv baandh ke shaadi karaayenge. Usse bhi hum sab khush honge. To unko baandhne do haath paanv mera. Chalega. (Salman Khn wants to tie me up so that I do not get married for the third time. This will be a happy call for everyone. No one would object, but people will also be happy if we tie him up and get him to marry someone. So let him tie me down. I am all up for it!)”

The PK actor responded when a reporter probed him further, “Aap unse ye poochiye ki jo ladki main chununga, phir wo discussion nahi karenge. Haan bolna padega. (You ask him that whichever girl I choose for him, he will not say no then. He will have to say Yes!)”

Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his Diwali dhamaka, Tiger 3, while Aamir Khan is preparing for RS Prasanna's Campeones remake.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

