Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan introduces his other half Raghu, and it has a Salman Khan connection

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his next flick 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan. Last week, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer, and it was well received by the audience.

To keep the excitement level high among the audience, Sara and Kartik have been sharing some cool BTS photos from the sets.

Yesterday Sara shared some uber-cool photos from the sets, and now, Kartik took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS photo, and it is something you shouldn't miss!

In this picture, we can see him in a school uniform posing like Salman Khan near an autorickshaw. He captioned the post as, ''Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Meet my other half #Raghu #Kal #1990 #LoveAajkal What caught our attention is Salman's photo in the background.

The film is a follow-up to director Imtiaz Ali's 2009 movie of the same name, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The new movie with Kartik Aaryan and Saif's daughter Sara also explores two stories set in different time periods. Kartik is seen romancing two ladies in different time zones.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma and is scheduled to be released on February 14.

SOURCE – E TIMES