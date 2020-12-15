Love-affairs in Bollywood that grabbed eyeballs; from Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit to Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, check out the list!

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a strange place, you not just get fame and success but there is also a major drawback attached to this field. Celebrities constantly have to battle media attention. From their upcoming projects, fashion statements and relationships, everything is the talk of the town. Interestingly, tinselville is also a place where rumours are part and parcel of a celeb’s life, especially about their love life. After all, who doesn’t want to know the person their favourite celeb is dating. While some love affairs tend to lose it charm soon, there are some ‘rumoured’ love affairs which tend to live on for years.

Yes! The ‘rumoured’ love affairs have been part and parcel of a celeb life and Bollywood has witnessed many such rumoured jodi. However, there were some rumoured couples who managed to grab the headlines and continue to make the tongues wag even after both the celebs have moved on with their respective lives. Be it the era of Amitabh Bachchan or the present times of Tiger Shroff, rumours about celeb love affair continue to entertain people. So, here’s a look at some of the most talked about celeb affairs of all times.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

The list begins with one of the most talked about pair Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. The duo happens to be one of the most sizzling onscreen pairs who have given several blockbuster hits like Suhaag, Mr Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, etc. There have been reports that Amitabh and Rekha’s affair started on the sets of their movie Do Anjane. While rumours about their love story have been abuzz ever since Bachchan never admitted being in a relationship with Rekha. Instead, he had even denied dating his Muqaddar Ka Sikander co-star.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

The next on the list is another most loved on screen pair Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Their equation, both on and off screen was a thing among the fans. The duo had given hits like Saajan, Thaanedar, Khalnayak and they were rumoured to be heads over in heels in love with each other. However, Sanjay’s arrest in the illegal possession of arms in 1993 case apparently ended their affair. It was reported that post Sanjay’s arrest, the Dhak Dhak girl decided to disassociate herself from him.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Who doesn’t know about this sizzling pair and their love affair? Cupid had struck Ranbir and Deepika on the sets of their movie Bachna Ae Haseeno and the Bajirao Mastani was head over heels in love with the man. In fact, she even got his initials inked on the back of her neck. However, Ranbir and Deepika’s love affair didn’t last for long and they parted ways after dating each other for two years. While Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt, Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger and Disha have been one of the most talked-about rumoured couples lately. Their apparent love affair made the headlines with their song Befikra in 2016. Ever since then their on-screen and off-screen camaraderie has set the tongues wagging. While both Tiger and Disha maintain the just friend's stance, but their chemistry speaks volumes about their love affair.

Well, this was all, we are sure its enough to bring back some old memories of the couples.

